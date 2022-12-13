Shadyantra on Zee Theatre Packs in Powerful Performances

Zee Theatre’s latest psychological drama ‘Shadyantra’ is a story of greed, ambition, and retribution. The play is about a young couple and a startling twist in their relationship. Rohan Tiwari and his wife Natasha Malhotra, portrayed by actors Chandan Roy Sanyal and Hina Khan respectively, seem to be a happily married couple. Soon things spiral out of control when a crime occurs, and the needle of suspicion implicates everyone. Watch the intriguing thriller to know how an investigating police officer, Mohan Khanna solves this mystery.

The teleplay directed by Ganesh Yadav also stars Shruti Bapna, Anang Desai, and Sumukha.

Details:

Date: 18th December

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tata Play Theatre & Zee5