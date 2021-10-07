Send Aryan Khan to Jail, Say Netizens After NCB Drug Raid

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and will be in the custody till October 7. Along with Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra, Ismeet Singh, and Mohak Jaswal have been arrested. It remains to be seen whether Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will get bail in the ongoing drugs case or not. NCB arrested eight people from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Ever since the news of Aryan Khan has been arrested, the hashtag, #AryanKhan was trending along with some other hashtags related to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Today, the hashtag, #SendAryanKhanToJail is trending. Here are the tweets.

#SendAryanKhanToJail With connections to international drug mafia getting exposed and media is busy trying create sympathy.. send the crook to jail and uncover th3 deeper nexus plaguing society @NSO365 pic.twitter.com/a8Qu91ALE7 — MurliG 🇮🇳 (@MurliG1) October 7, 2021

These are the influencers for the New India.#SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/86nlSyR6sZ — Tempered Eye (@TemperedE) October 7, 2021

Aryan Khan is not a child or teenager. He is a complete adult n understands wht he is doing.

For d crime he did..actually he shld be send 2 lifetime imprisonment. He procured drugs nationally as well internationally. Please find out d links.@narcoticsbureau #SendAryanKhanToJail https://t.co/WTCqsgdC5R — ‘A True Nationalist’ Nation First (@rajashree_n) October 7, 2021

No one comes above the law. The law is not different for the celebrity. I strongly support #SendAryanKhanToJail pic.twitter.com/yztEPUjX5y — योगेश (1) #प्रशासक समिति 🚩 (@BEINGYOGESH09) October 7, 2021

The hashtag #HrithikRoshan is also trending. Hrithik wrote an Instagram post supporting Aryan Khan. He wrote, "Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man."