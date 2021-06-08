Is there any need to give introduction about Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborty? Obvioulsy, a big No. She was earlier arrested in a drug case related to Bollywood hero Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide in 2020. Later, she was released on bail.

Now, the news is that she got featured in the list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020. The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll. We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput occupied the top position in The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list.

"In the last year, Rhea was one of the most-talked-about people - but not for a reason she would've ever imagined for. She found herself cast in a terrifying role off-screen - one that she never asked for, and one that was forcibly thrust upon her with the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. And overnight, her life changed forever. Before she could even grieve, she was stuck in a circus with no ringmaster, caught in a tussle between multiple players. However, she retained her dignity amidst a barrage of insinuation and abuse. With her strength, resilience and restraint - and refusal to sling back the mud or respond in kind - she rose above it," said a press release.

Rhea Chakraborty was followed by Adline Castelino (Miss Universe 2020 - 3rd Runner-up) and Disha Patani, who secured second and third spot in the list. Kiara Advani was at number 4 and Deepika Padukone at number 5. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupria Goenka, Ruhi Singh and Aavriti Choudhary (LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020) occupied the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Now see how netizens are reacting to Rhea Chakraborty being most desirable woman.

#RheaChakraborty is trending on twitter Le public to Twitter pic.twitter.com/5mpf51vIPn — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 8, 2021

When u see Rhea trending People b like...#RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/zHkbXw3l1N — Aditya Singh Chauhan🇮🇳 (@Urs2rulyaditya) June 8, 2021

Paid awards, Paid publicity…Getting fake rewards is so easy for #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/A7wKKF71xg — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) June 7, 2021

Don't know who thinks this witch is the most desirable???#RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/ZMUyqq5RkI — SAKSHI VAISHNAV (@Sakshv) June 7, 2021