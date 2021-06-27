See How Kapoors Made Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Special

Bollywood hero, Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on 26th June amidst close friends and family members. Fans and friends have send messages through Twitter. One of the special wishes that Arjun got is definitely from Malaika Arora Khan. She took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo. Here is the pic.

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Chachu! To many more years of me stealing food from your plate. It's my honour to be your chachu and I'll always be rooting for your health, success and happiness”. In the photo, one could see Anil Kapoor standing by Arjun with a plate of food and screaming right into his ears. Here is the photo.

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's cousin shared a few fabulous photos with caption, "My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I'm so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here's to more happy memories and happier times with you.” Here are the photos.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjjj. Big love always!”

Arjun's sister Anshula shared a childhood photo with caption, “The best man I know. Happy birthday, bhai. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful pic with caption, “It's your birthday! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thanks always for the gyaan but thanks more for the reality-checks and food posts. Love you and enjoy.”