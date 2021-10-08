Search and Seizure Cannot be Cited Just to Lock Me Up In Jail: Aryan Khan In Court

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was produced in the court today and he was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested by NCB in a Mumbai cruise rave party case. Satish Maneshinde told the court that Aryan Khan is a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents. The bail pleas have been rejected.

"I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. I went on an invitation, refused when asked if I have drugs. They were honest not to accuse me of anything else. Data from my mobile has been retrieved and sent for forensics," he said through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, as reported by Livelaw.

"I have parents and a family here. I have an Indian passport and I am not going to abscond. There is no question of tampering," Aryan Khan's lawyer said.

"Search and seizure can not be cited just to lock me up in the jail. The normal tendency of the court is to grant bail. There is an accusation, there is no material. I was abroad when those chats happen," lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.