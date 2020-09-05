Sanjjana Galrani became famous after her appearances in Prabhas's Bujjigadu and Dandupalyam films. She couldn't really become as famous as Nicki Galrani, her sister, but shocked to find her name in Drugs case.

Kannada Industry celebrities are being interrogated about their connections with drug handlers and peddlers. Ragini Dwivedi got arrested for refusing to appear in front of police for interrogation regarding the case.

Kannada Media reported that even Sanjjana Galrani is one of the suspects in the case for being an addict and a peddler too. The actress slammed media for dragging her name and said that she has no connections to any drug peddlers.

She asked media to stop harassing her and dragging name into the case. She said that the enthusiasm of media in using her name will cause her family members confusion, mental trauma and bad reputation for her in public eye. So, she requested them to give her the space to live her personal life in peace.

Kannada Industry is shaken up to learn that Ragini Dwivedi kind of a popular actress got arrested in the case and the police investigation is going on to find out links between the peddlers and the actors, producers in the Film Industry. Keep checking this space for more latest updates.