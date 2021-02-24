First Look Of Alia Bhatt From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out!

The makers of ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ have released the first look poster of Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead role in the film. For the first time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have joined their hands together for the film, Gangubai Kathiwadi. The story of the film is the biographical crime that is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter and shared the photo and tweeted that the film will be out in theatres on 30th July, 2021. Here is the tweet.

The shooting of the film halted due to COVID 19 outbreak and they resumed the shooting this year. Gangubai Kathiwadi is going to hit the theatres on 30th July, 2021. Expectations are very high on the film. Let us wait and see how the grand celluloid is going to be.