Sandeepa Dhar, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Aabhaas Mehta, Amit Behl, and Dhiraj Totlani in Hungama Play’s Hindi Show Chhalava

Popular actors Sandeepa Dhar, Samiksha Bhatnagar,Aabhaas Mehta, Amit Behl, Dhiraj Totlani, and will be seen in lead roles in Hungama Play’s upcoming Hindi original show, Chhalava. The show revolves around tangled love, betrayal and mystery. Chhalava is a collection of 5 special stories featuring people going beyond the limits of their morality to get what they deserve.

Sandeepa Dhar who is well known for her role in movies like Heropanti, Dabangg2, and In This Life has created yet another memorable role in Chhalava as Anjali in one of the stories. Upon being asked of the complexities of the role she had to manage, she stated “Chhalava weaves the strings of uncertainty, love, deception and death together. The role was an interesting experience as it allowed me to be creative and intuitive with my character. With every project, I aim to venture into uncharted territories, welcoming new experiences and bring varied characters to life as an actor, for it is them who makes the role memorable and believable.”

Samiksha Bhatnagar, well known for her role in Bollywood movie Poster Boys opposite actor Bobby Doel said, “I was absolutely thrilled in playing my role as Zeenat in Chhalava as the show given its intensity, demanded a clear understanding of the role. The crucial part of any role is the aspect of storytelling and I believe that I am absolute ecstatic to be part of this show and massive opportunity to experiment with varied characters. I always strive to find the next best thing and with Chhalava I'm confident that its gonna strike the chord with audience’’.

Famous for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon as Shyam Manohar Jha. Aabhaas Mehta stated that, “Significant knowledge and familiarity of the plot is required for any show to be a success. The character that I have undertaken in Chhalava requires will and focus as it is character centric show. The concept of creating such a show is to create an everlasting impression on the minds of the viewers and thereby creating something worthwhile. The show has significant momentum and can make or break actors. The thought of acting in something as important as Chhalava is fascinating and I can only infer that this show and my character Sharan will impart something substantial”.

Famous for his debut in India's first daily soap opera Shanti, Amit Behl pointed out that, “Understanding and familiarising the plot was the first intention that had come to mind with Chhalava as it has one of the most interesting plots that I have come across in my career. Chhalava has an intense, cerebral presence which is always a reliable indicator that you’re going to see something good. The character, Samrat Sanyal, that I have to play expects a flawless and clear performance and that is what I hope to deliver.”

Dhiraj Totlani famous for his roles in numerous Hindi TV shows and web series like Friends: Conditions Apply, which aired in 2014 and MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and recent hit Criminal Justice said that and also have been part of 3 seasons of Virgin Woman Dairies “I’ve always had this idea of developing your own emotions and senses to be a better actor. Those collections of ideas were further developed when I was granted a role in Chhalava. I am blessed to be a part of Chhalava as Siraj, since it has provided me with a significant career boost and has shown me that I can further develop my skills.”

Produced by Frog Unlimited. Series director & show-runner - Kabir Sadanand