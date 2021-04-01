Sana Khan Enjoys Gold Plated Coffee Atop Burj Khalifa

Sana Khan - A name that needs no introduction, right! Yes... The former Bigg Boss contestant got married to Anas Siayad. And her dearest hubby surprised her by planning an amazing breakfast with gold plated coffee on the top of Burj Khalifa. There is a restaurant on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa and it is the highest restaurant in the world.

Sana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which one could see her enjoying the gold-plated coffee. She is spending some quality time with her husband.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it as, "When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa...That gold plated coffee." She gave photo credits to Anas Saiyad. Here are the photos.

Anas Saiyad also shared a lovely video from Burj Khalifa. He captioned the video as, "What an amazing experience with amazing breakfast killer view and my lovely begum." Here is the video.

Sana Khan said goodbye to acting in October 2020 and married Anas Syed in a private affair on November 20. She announced her wedding in an Instagram post and captioned it as, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah." Here is the post.

Here are some of the adorable pics of Sana Khan.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)