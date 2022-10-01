Samantha Prabhu's Bollywood Debut With Vicky Kaushal?

Good News for Samantha fans. Samantha is all set to make her official Bollywood debut with none other than Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is coming up with an epic. In the poster, one could see the protagonist of the film in a superhero avatar.

Now, it is confirmed that Samantha will be playing the lead role beside Vicky Kaushal in the movie.

According to an inside source, “Vicky and Aditya share ample of passion for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is like a dream they saw together, and hence, Adi going ahead with the film without Vicky was never a question. There was some back and forth happening over the last few months on the budget and casting front, but the film is now all geared up to go on floors next summer.”

A source said, “It’s an extremely costly film, but Aditya has big ambitions. He wants to take things to the next level and has worked very hard over the last 3 years to have all the source material in place. Even on the visual front, he has made a storyboard, which has impressed all the studio heads at Jio.”

The source also added, “It’s a film that can change the tide for Hindi cinema. Aditya wants to introduce The Immortal Ashwatthama from Mahabharata in a superhero format and believes that his story can cross national boundaries too. He is all excited and is finally and actually set to take the film on floors by next summer.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared glimpses of the movie.

Interestingly, the film was shelved sometime back.