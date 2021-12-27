Salman Khan's Reaction After Snake Bite Incident At Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake on his hand at his Panvel house on Saturday night. According to the sources, he was taken to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning.

Salman Khan speaking to a news agency said that "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Salman Khan went to his farmhouse and celebrated his 56th birthday with his close friends and family members. He also interacted with the paparazzi waiting outside the farmhouse. He smiled and posed for them. They also sang a song for him.

Salim Khan also spoke about the health condition of Salman Khan. He said that "Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise, he is completely fine."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is working on the third film in the Tiger series. He also announced that there will be a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well.

