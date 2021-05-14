Salman Khan's Radhe IMDB Rating Will Shock You

Looks like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has failed to strike the right chords among the audience. The film opted for a hybrid release model because of the second wave of Coronavirus.

People can watch the film from the comfort of one’s home. Latest news doing the rounds that, Salman Khan’s Radhe has become one of the lowest-rated movies on IMDb. The film has got a rating of 2.4, the film rating shows that Salman Khan fans are not pleased with how the film turned out.

Earlier, Radhe released ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. The film is now also available on ZEE5, Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

The film is directed by actor Prabhudeva. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Disha is the female lead of the film, while Randeep plays the Big Bad of the movie.

