Salman Khan's Eid Blockbusters Till Date

Eid is for the Bhaijaan. The actor always celebrates the festival by releasing a movie on this day. The fans also eagerly wait for this gift. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally fulfilled his Eid 2021 promise as ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ finally released exclusively on ZEEPlex. The movie was supposed to release last year but got postponed due to the lockdown.

As even this year, a box office release would not be possible, Khan decided to go ahead with an OTT release. The movie is available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view. The audience can enjoy this film from the comfort of their homes.

This Prabhudheva directorial is a typical Salman Khan movie. Packed with action, swag, hardcore fight scenes, catchphrase and entertaining dance moves, Radhe is all and all, a quintessential Salman movie. Fans of Bhaijaan will love this movie as they waited long enough for Radhe to release.

Also Read: Radhe Review, Rating: Netizens Give Thumbs Up to Salman Eid 2021 Release

To celebrate the release of Radhe, let’s take a look back at Salman Khan’s Eid releases over the years. Here we go: