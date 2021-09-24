Salman Khan Reveals About His Longest Relationship, But Not With Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the best actors in Bollywood. Not to mention, he is one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Most of the Bhai fans are aware that Salman Khan has a huge crush on Katrina Kaif.

It is known that Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited TV reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

He recently revealed an interesting fact saying that his longest relationship was with the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

He has been hosting Bigg Boss Hindi since 2010. Salman Khan has maintained a long and healthy association with Colors TV for Bigg Boss show.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get launched next month on October 2, 2021.The tentative list of contestants are Nandish Sadhu, Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Priya Banerjee, Karan Kundra, Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Shaikh, Simba Nagpal, and Donal Bisht, among others, who are said to be part of the show.