Salman Khan to Reprise Thalapathy Vijay's JD Role in Master Hindi Remake

The talks regarding Salman Khan reprising Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Master’ role in the Hindi remake has been doing rounds for quite some time. But according to the sources, there has been the latest development in this and it is something that can change the film entirely. Khan and the makers of Master have been in talks for the past three months, but now the actor has asked the makers to change the story.

Yes, the Radhe actor recently asked the team to work on the story and come up with a completely different version of the original. In the past few years, Salman has worked on many South film remakes but he doesn’t want to do that anymore.

According to a source close to the actor, Khan has worked on many South remakes. But he does not want to do that anymore. It at least shouldn’t be a complete remake with the same script and scenes. The idea can be the same with changes in the storyline. Even for ‘Master’, the actor has clearly said that he loved the character of JD, but he will not work on the same script.

The character of a drunkard Master has surely enticed him. It is a role he is keen on taking up, provided the team makes the necessary changes while keeping the essence of the character. The makers are currently reworking the script and once it is ready, they will narrate it to Salman.

Apart from this, the actor is also working on many other projects. He will be seen next in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bhaijaan. Along with that, he has Farhad Samji directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

Salman’s last film Radhe was released on the OTT platform. Although the film didn’t receive good ratings from the critics, most Bhaijaan fans loved the masala-action movie and enjoyed watching it on Eid.