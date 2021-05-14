Salman Khan’s Radhe First Day Box Office Collections

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ has opened to a positive response from all quarters. Salman is back with his latest film ‘Radhe’. It is Salman Khan’s Eid gift to his fans, as they were waiting for the film for more than a year.

The film had skipped theatrical release and it got released on Zee5 on May 13. It is a digital pay per view format in India. The film has managed to release in theatres in countries abroad.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 64.24 cr and the film total views is said to be 8.83 million views. This show stardom of Salman Khan.

The film has shattered all Bollywood records of first-day viewership. It earned more views in one day than Akshay Kumar's Laxmi that released on Disney Plus Hotstar last year during the covid lockdown.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman.