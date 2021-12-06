Salim-Sulaiman launch NFT with Colexion

Mumbai: Well-known music composer siblings Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant (of Salim-Sulaiman fame) have formally signed an agreement with Colexion to launch their exclusive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

"We are focusing on building a strong relationship between the artists and their fans by creating a value-added platform and digital infrastructure for digital token trade. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and that we become the first choice of celebrities across the world," said Abhay Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Colexion.

The musical duo is thrilled about their entry into the NFT space with Colexion. "This is one great opportunity to get closer to our fans with something we are passionate about — music. Those who love us will now get an opportunity to own the original music composed by us," said Salim Merchant, singer.

Speaking further on Colexion’s agreement with the music composer brothers, Abhay Aggarwal informed us that they are curating some interesting and unique music tokens for them which will make their admirers hook on.

Colexion envisions building a robust ecosystem backed by innovation and technology whereby the company would launch unique digital tokens of the world's most renowned celebrities in the areas of sport, cricket, arts, and entertainment. The company is thus creating waves in the non-fungible token (NFT) space across the world and more specifically in Asia.

Colexion is the first company in the world to create a Virtual NFT Museum for celebrities. This museum can be accessed by fans, and all the artwork in the museum can be bought as an NFT. Fans can also interact with each other in real-time via virtual reality technology. "Colexion is coming up with a digital museum specially curated for the artists that will provide users with an opportunity to know more about their favourite artists. We will be launching virtual NFT trump card games, play-to-earn NFT games, and much more to create a complete NFT ecosystem," informed Bibin Babu, Co-founder of Colexion.