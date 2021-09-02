Saira Banu Health Update: Actress Moved to ICU

Bollywood actress Saira Banu who was hospitalised after she suffered a heart attack, has been now moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and is said that her health condition is stable.

As per a news agency report, "Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward on Tuesday."

According to the reports, she had tested negative for COVID-19 and is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Saira Banu and late actor Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday said that "Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle." He further added that she is under a lot of observation and many precautions.

Reacting to Saira Banu's hospitalization, Dharmendra said that, "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar lived together for 54 years and the death of Dilip Kumar came as a big shock to Banu. Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and others reached at Banu's house to pay their last tribute to the legend.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the film Junglee opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She acted in movies like Padosan (1968), Hera Pheri (1976), Diwani (1967) and Purab Aur Paschim (1970).