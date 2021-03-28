Saina Gets Worst Rating on IMDB, Lowest For Any Indian Film | Parineeti Trolled Brutally

Parineeti Chopra's recent movie Saina is a biopic on Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie is directed by Anole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj, and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. The film hit the screens on 26 March 2021.

Sania movie failed to receive a good response from the audience. Netizens say that Parineeti Chopra is not biopic material. They have been accusing Saina makers of spoiling biopic of Saina Nehwal. Saina fans were disheartened to see such poor casting and poor portrayal of an amazing personality.



Replying to all the critics on Twitter, Parineeti Chopra said: "Never had any movie of mine reviewed like this before ... this is crazy .. Team #Saina thanks you respected critics .. we are so grateful

They successfully spoiled one more epic biopic of @NSaina. Disheartened to see such poor casting, such poor portray of an amazing personality. I like @ParineetiChopra, but she is not a biopic material.#SaniaNehwal #Sania #ParineetiChopra — Kanganalism (@Kanganalism) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, IMDB has given the worst rating for Saina much to the disappointment of the filmmakers. As per the movie database site, Parineeti Chopra's recent release Saina has got a 2.6 rating which must be the lowest for any Indian movie. Parineeti is sure heartbroken over the negative response to her recent release. Saina was directed by Amole Gupte and stars Rohan Apte, Shubjrajyoti Barat besides Parineeti in the lead roles.