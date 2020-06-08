MUMBAI: As days after the state government allowed walking, Bollywood's favourite couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan went out for a walk around Marine Drive in Mumbai in the evening.

The pictures of the family's outing went viral.



While Kareena wore a black and white printed dress and her hair tied in a messy bun, Saif is seen in his regular white kurtas and pyjamas. Adorable Taimur is seen in a light t-shirt and shorts wearing a mask.

Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been posting pictures on her instagram account and shared glimpes of baby Taimur's activites.

However, with three-old year old Taimur out in the open, netizens pointed out that it is not advisable to bring out kids and that the couple set a bad example. In one of the video which has gone viral now, one person is heard saying, 'Kids are not allowed to be brought out of their homes'.