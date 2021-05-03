Saand Ki Aankh Co Stars Pay Condolences to 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar

Saand Ki Aankh Co StarsTaapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar expressed their condolences over the death of Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi who died due to COVID-19 complications.

Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar were played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the biopic 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Owing to COVID-19 complications, Chandro Tomar, one of the oldest sharpshooters made a name for herself by winning several shooting competitions around the world. After becoming senior citizens, Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar were given the opportunity to hold the gun for the first time. They defied sexism and were among the country's most famous athletes.

They were the subject of a biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh, in which Bhumi Pednekar portrayed Chandro Tomar. She tweeted her heartfelt condolences, saying, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her. #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi."

While Taapsee Pannu, who played Prakashi Tomar, posted a picture of Chandro with the caption, "For the inspiration, you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the peace be with you."

Bhumi recalled Chandro Didi's teachings in a statement, saying, "It is completely devastating to know that Chandro Dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very full-filling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path, and had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi, and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me.

My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said,'' tann buddha Hota hai, Mann buddha nai hota,''. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed."