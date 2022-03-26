RRR Opening Day Collections in North India

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has justified the hype created for the film even before it release. The film was supposed to release in 2020, but was postponed several times due to the pandemic. Finally, Rajamouli's RRR was able to release in theatres on March 25, 2022. That's not all, RRR has also earned positive reviews from all quarters. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

Fans of the actors are going gaga over the fantastic performance of Alluri Sitharama Raju and Komaram Bheem in RRR. They also made a grand debut in Bollywood with RRR. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are like cherries on the cake in RRR. The whole cast has made the film a huge blockbuster hit with their stellar performance.

Did you know how much RRR earned on day 1 at Hindi box office? If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, then Rajamouli's RRR has reportedly managed to earn Rs 18 cr nett on its opening day from Hindi alone. The film's opening day collections are likely to create an all-time record across the globe. We just can't wait to check the phenomenal figures of RRR.