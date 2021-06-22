Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Five Contestants Eliminated

Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to premiere in July 2021. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, began filming last month in Cape Town.

This season features a number of Indian celebrities, including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh was the first competitor to be ousted from the show, according to reports. As per the buzz, the producers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently held a mass elimination round, which resulted in the elimination of five players from the show.

The journey of Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Anushka Sen's is said to be coming to an end. We'll have to wait for an official confirmation, though.

Meanwhile, all the contestants are having a blast in Cape Town and have been sharing images on their social media accounts. Many images and videos have surfaced on the internet. During their travel, everyone appears to have bonded quite well and has formed their own squad.