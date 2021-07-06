Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar To Direct Alia, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today. Fans and friends are wishing him through social media. Today, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, a special announcement from Karan Johar has come out.

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have joined their hands together for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar is going to direct the movie.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote: "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar." He also wrote "Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Film director, Karan Johar said that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a love story but not a regular love story.

Alia Bhatt also shared the video with caption, "An exceptional love story with my favourite people! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022."