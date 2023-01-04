Riteish Deshmukh's Ved: Box Office Rampage Continues

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has donned the hat of a director with the Marathi film Ved. The film was released in theatres on December 30, 2022. It has been getting rave reviews from several quarters. Guess what, the Riteish Deshmukh-directed movie is doing unstoppable business at the box office, reaping huge profits at the box office. The film collected Rs 12.90 cr Nett within four days of its release. Check out the day-wise collections in detail:

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 2.90 cr

Total = Rs. 12.90 cr Nett

Riteish's VED has the potential to earn Rs 40 cr plus at the worldwide box office. It remains to be seen how much Ved would collect by end of its theatrical run.

The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh, and is produced by his wife, Genelia D'Souza. Ved is an official remake of Majili that features Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. Manjili was a big hit in Telugu.