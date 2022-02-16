RIP Bappi Lahiri Unforgettable Hit Songs From Hindi Movies

Bappi Lahiripopularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang many songs. He had delivered major box office successes in bengali films like Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya.

Bappi Lahiri was born as Alokesh Lahiri and his parents were renowned singers. He created history when he sang a song along with Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

Here are some unforgettable hit songs from Hindi movies.