MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail pleas were rejected on Friday (September 11) by a sessions court here. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case pertaining to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai's suburban Bandra on June 14.

The court has also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case. All the accused are in judicial custody.

Special Judge G B Gurao, presiding over cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected their bail applications, as reported by a news agency.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they would decide further course of action after perusing the court order.

"Once we get a copy of the order passed by the special NDPS court, we will decide next week on further course of action and about approaching the Bombay High Court," he said, as quoted by a news agency.

In her bail plea, Rhea had claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case.

Rhea had said in her bail plea said the NCB officials had forced her to make self-incriminating statements. She also retracted her confessional statement recorded by the NCB when she was questioned for three days.

NCB had opposed the bail pleas saying that Rhea knew that Sushant was consuming drugs and despite that continued procuring and paying for the drugs. It said that although the quantity of banned drugs seized in the case was small, it was still a commercial quantity and worth Rs 1,85,200.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared the social media chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the use of banned drugs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.