MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested over drug charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has said that she was forced to make self-incriminatory confessions and that she said that she has retracted her statements given to the narco bureau.

A Mumbai court will hear her bail petition today. The court will also decide on her brother Showik who was also arrested for similar drug charges.

In her petition, Rhea said, "she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case".

"During her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions. By her application dated September 8, the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions."

Rhea argued that her arrest was "unwarranted and without any justification," that her liberty was "arbitrarily curtailed".

The 28-year-old actor said that there were no female officers during the interrogation. She said she "had no access to any legal advice during her questioning when she was interrogated for a minimum of eight hours at a stretch by multiple male officers".

She also argued that her offence was offence involved only a small quantity of drugs. This made the offence a bailable one and called for a year's jail.

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail in Mumbai.

Shortly after her arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

The court had rejected her bail application. The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days.