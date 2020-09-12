MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drug charges in connection to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been put into a single prison cell which does not have a ceiling fan or a bed. She is lodged at Mumbai's Byculla prison, which is the only jail for women prisoners in Mumbai.

According to NDTV, her cell is next to Indrani Mukerjea, the accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case.

The same rules of the prison are applicable for Rhea Chakraborty as well. She is in a single room over security reasons and has two constables guarding her 24*7 in three shifts.

She has been given a mat to sleep on and hasn't been given a bed or a pillow, according to the report.

There is no ceiling fan, as the prison rules state, and a table fan will be allowed only if the court allows.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prison inmates are being given milk and turmeric to build immunity. There are COVID-19 cases reported from the Byculla jail.

Rhea was arrested on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant Singh Rajput and paying for the same. She is the tenth person to be arrested in the case, after her brother Showik, Rajput’s former cook Dipesh Sawant and former housekeeper Samuel Miranda, among others.

The bail pleas of Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four other accused have also been rejected by the special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday (Sep 11).