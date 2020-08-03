MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on Monday refuted Bihar Police's claim that she was "missing", and said till date she has not received any summons from them in connection with the case of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Bihar Police last week lodged an FIR against Chakraborty for allegedly abetting Sushant Rajput's suicide. The complaint was filed by Mr

Rajput's father KK Singh against Ms Chakraborty and other members of her family.

Bihar police had earlier said that they could not locate the actress.

However, her advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "The contention of Bihar police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar police." He added that her statement has been recorded by Mumbai police.

"She has cooperated with the police as and when called, the statement said.

Maneshinde in the statement reiterated that the Bihar Police do not have jurisdiction to probe the case and hence, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment on June 14. Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case in connection to his death.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

A Bihar Police team is also in Mumbai for probing the ''abetment to suicide'' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.