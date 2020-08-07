MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

On Friday (August 7), the ED had summoned Rhea for questioning, but she had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement pending hearing of her plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai.

Her request was rejected by the central probe agency.

"In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde was quoted saying by a news agency.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. ED rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. pic.twitter.com/MIWYlYMXhT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The advocate, in a statement, added that Rhea, Rajput's girlfriend, is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe.

It must be recalled that on June 14, Rajput (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

The Bihar police had on July 25 based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two others - Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, abetment to suicide and wrongful confinement.

The ED on July 31 lodged a case of money laundering after K K Singh alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts and transfer of Rs 15 crore.