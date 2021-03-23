Review: Thalaivi Trailer Out: Kangana Mesmerises as Jayalalithaa

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming flick Thalaivi has been in the news for a long time.The film's trailerr to be out. The film is all about former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's journey from movies to politics and how she became a successful woman.

The makers of Thalaivi recently released a few pictures of Kangana from the sets which piqued the interest of the audience. Today, The makers of Thalaivi released the trailer a few moments ago.

With an impactful voice-over narrating the story of the influential rebel Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut sets the tone for Thalaivi release with the latest motion poster. Tracing the journey of actress-turned-politician late Jayalalithaa spanning years, unfolding the cinematic journey of her life from her struggles as an actor to the rise of Superstardom, as well as depicting the battle with the world to her power over Tamil Nadu political scene, Thalaivi promises to be an interesting mix of emotions.

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her remarkable physical transformation through the film as she gained and lost over 20kgs to ace the character of Jayalalithaa, giving glimpses of her looks.



Unveiling the untold story of Tamil Nadu's most prominent female personality, makers of Thalaivi released the trailer on Kangana Ranaut's birthday at grand events in both Chennai and Mumbai.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021.

Thalaivi Trailer Review; Kangana just kills the look while Arvind Swami steals the show as MGR. We just can't wait to watch the movie on the big screen