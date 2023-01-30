Reshham Sahaani Feels Fortunate to Make her Bollywood Debut with Faraaz with Hansal Mehta

Mumbai: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star and Bollywood has always welcomed such raw talents with open arms. And according to our sources, one such actor who is going to mark her debut in Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie Faraaz is Reshham Sahaani.

Hailing from Mumbai, Reshham Sahaani is a young, talented actress who is all set to make a place in the hearts of the audience with her raw, heart-wrenching acting in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming hard-hitting directorial, Faraaz. Reshham will be seen playing a very powerful character along side Zahaan Kapoor.

According to our sources, "Reshham is very excited and cannot wait to see the audience's reaction to her performance. The actress is also thankful to Hansal Mehta for giving her the opportunity to make her debut under his guidance and to the entire Faraaz team for giving her this wonderful experience."

Faraaz is a chilling thriller directed by Hansal Mehta based on a real-life terrorist attack at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The movie marks the debut of Reshham Sahaani along with Zahaan Kapoor, and Aditya Rawal. In the trailer, you can see Reshham's powerful performance as she and Zahaan Kapoor are trapped in the cafe as the terrorists kill and take in hostages. The movie is all set to release on 3rd February 2023.

Sharing the big news on her Instagram, the actress captioned the post as, "With strength, humanity and courage in the face of terror, he stood tall! With much pride, we bring you #Faraaz 💖" she also said,"I am fortunate to make my bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta"

