Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle Shares An Emotional Post On Instagram

Choreographer Remo D'Souza was recently discharged from the Mumbai hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Following his discharge, wife Lizelle shared her feelings through a post on Instagram.

Lizelle thanked Actor Salman Khan and said Salman was her biggest emotional support. “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank Salman Khan for being the biggest emotional support. You are an angel,” shared Lizelle in her post.

She further thanked Dancer-Choreographer Salman Yusuff for staying by their side during the tough time. Remo knew Salman through Dance India Dance Season 1 and since then the pair have worked together on multiple occasions.

“I always knew what Remo and I meant to you (Salman Yusuff) but saying and showing are two opposites. You proved it what it meant. Thanks a ton for being there till discharge,” wrote Lizelle thanking the ABCD actor.

Remo was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He suffered a heart attack on December 11. The Choreographer-Director has now returned home.