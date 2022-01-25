Relief to Shilpa Shetty In Obscenity Case Involving Richard Gere: All You Need To Know About The 2007 Case

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, is frequently involved in controversies. A similar incident occurred over a decade ago when Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly hugged and kissed Shilpa at an event in Rajasthan. Shilpa was charged with obscenity in 2007 as a result of the incident.

According to the most recent news, Shilpa has been cleared of obscenity charges by a Mumbai metropolitan magistrate's court after a complaint was filed against her.

Although the complaint was lodged in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court ordered that the case be relocated to Ballard Pier in Mumbai.

According to reports, the actress alleged in her release request, through her lawyer Madhukar Dalvi, that the accusation against her was that she did not protest when "co-accused" Richard kissed her. The actress's plea also said that the provisions under which she was arrested could not be used against her.

The court, according to Bar and Bench, stated, "Not a single element of any of the alleged offences is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses the act of the present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of the IPC (common intention)."

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with a Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mundawar, Rajasthan, following the event, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shilpa and Richard. Parts 292 (selling of obscene publications), 293 (sale of obscene products), and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as applicable sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, were used to charge the actress. Shilpa attended an event to raise awareness about AIDS.

Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2, which was released on a streaming service. Priyadarshan directed the film, which was co-produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. In addition to Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash, it also included Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash in major parts. Shilpa's next appearance will be in Nikamma.