Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty First Single Bulbul Tarang Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty directed by first-timer Sarath Mandava and produced grandly by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is carrying enthusiastic reports, thanks to the action-packed teaser and posters.

Now, it’s time for the musical promotions. The film’s first single Bulbul Tarang composed by Sam Cs is out now. Ramarao On Duty is full of action with elements for all the sections. The song actually shows the romantic side of Ravi Teja who looks like a child with his acts in the song. He is so charming in the song, and so is Rajisha. Their sparkling chemistry makes this song look more captivating.

Bulbul Tarang is a beautiful and harmonious number that is instantly catchy with Sid Sriram given life with his soothing voice. The song has lyrics by Rakendu Mouli who has done a great job in showcasing the love of Ravi Teja on Rajisha. The song is going to top the music charts for sure and it will be an ideal start for the musical promotions.

Based on real incidents, Divyasha Kaushik played the other heroine, while Venu Thottempudi in his comeback will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

The cinematography of the movie is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is the editor.

Ramarao On Duty is slated for a grand release worldwide in theatres on June 17th.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Sarath Mandava

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas LLP, RT Teamworks

Music Director: Sam CS

DOP: Sathyan Sooryan ISC

Editor: Praveen KL

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar