Raveena Tandon Calls For A Complete Clean-Up!

Raveena Tandon has been talking about the Industry related issues openly on her social media accounts. She boldly stated that she faced issues for not being responsive for several influential actors advances towards her in her career.

She talked about #MeToo movement and Nepotism issues in Bollywood, in her own way. She clearly stated that the similar kind of harassment, groupism, targeting have been part of Bollywood since long and it depends on the person at the receiving end, how they react to these.

After big names have come out in Drugs case investigation by NCB in Bollywood, the actress took to Twitter and wrote,

"Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish th Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people."

She stated that the investigation has started from Bollywood or Cinema Industry but shouldn't end there. She asked big enablers should be punished as well.

She asked for complete uprooting of drugs from our Indian society on the whole. She made some very careful and deep observations, didn't see? The actress almost completed her shoot for most awaited KGF Chapter 2 film.