Ranveer Singh, YRF Split, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who forayed into the entertainment industry with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films in 2010 has been associated with the production house for over a decade. However, it is now being learned that the actor has parted ways with the company’s talent management agency after twelve years.

In his Bollywood career, Ranveer has collaborated with YRF for several projects such as ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Gunday’, ‘Kill Dil’, ‘Befikre’, and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

A report by Pinkvilla suggests that YRF will always remain home to Ranveer given the fact that Aditya Chopra mentored, groomed, and shaped him from his days as a newcomer to now becoming a superstar known globally.

"The relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever. They have now amicably decided to part ways. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection," a source informed the entertainment portal.

That being said, the actor will collaborate with the production house as and when possible.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in his kitty.

With his popularity soaring across the globe, Singh has now been invited to attend and represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.

Ranveer will be flying to Qatar to attend the biggest sporting event on December 18 which will see two of the best countries in world football lock horns to lift the coveted World Cup.