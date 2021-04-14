Ranveer Singh To Reprise Chiyaan Vikram's Role in Shankar's Anniyan Remake

On the occasion of Tamil New Year on Wednesday, director Shankar and Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh announced that they are going to work together for the remake of Shankar's super hit movie, Anniyan.

Shankar took to his Twitter and wrote, "At this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan." Here is the tweet.

In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/KyFFTkWGSL — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 14, 2021

In a press release, Shankar praised Ranveer Singh. He said that "For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a once-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalize a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country."

Ranveer Singh also tweeted that, "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR. Powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada."

For those uninitiated, Anniyan, a psychological action thriller film written and directed by S. Shankar and bankrolled by V. Ravichandran of Aascar Films. The plot centers on a disillusioned everyman whose frustration at what he sees as increasing social apathy and public negligence lead to a split personality that attempts to right the system. Vikram acted in the lead role and he lived in his role. He won accolades from all the corners for his performance. Sadha acted as the female lead in the flick. The movie released in Telugu as Aparichithudu.