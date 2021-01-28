Ranveer Singh Follows Prabhas On Instagram, Bromance Brewing?

Guess who's following Prabhas on Instagram right now? Well, the name of the latest follower is none other than Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. We were just scrolling through Ranveer Singh's list of followers on Instagram and that's when we stumbled upon who the Bollywood actor was following and we saw that he was following Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas.

If you are wondering about the connection between the two, Ranveer's actress wife Deepika Padukone has signed a movie opposite Prabhas which will be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. This will be a milestone movie for the Vyjayanthi films banner. Perhaps Ranveer and Prabhas have met once already.

Deepika is also working with her husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen as his wife in the Kapil Dev biopic 83. Meanwhile, Prabhas is the busiest actor in Tollywood with a slew of movies in his kitty. He is working in Radhakrishna's Radheshyam, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar which was recently launched in Hyderabad and also he has signed a sci-fi with Nag Ashwin in which he is teaming up with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika recently deleted all her instagram posts on New Year's eve for reasons not known to anyone. It may be recalled that she faced a lot of flak after being summoned by the NCB after her name reportedly came up in the whatsapp chat conversations between her manager and drug peddler in Mumbai. A person named D was seen asking for weed for a night party.