Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger or look-alike Junaid Shah died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 16. Shah became a social media star in 2014 due to his striking similarities with the 'Barfi' actor.

In fact, Ranbir's father late actor Rishi Kapoor had also shared a picture tweeting, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double (sic)."

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Junaid Shah, 28, was a resident of Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar, according to a leading daily.

The news was confirmed by Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel who wrote on Twitter, “Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!”

Jameel added that Junaid had reportedly enrolled at Anupam Kher’s acting class in Mumbai. He had also done a few modelling assignments.

Jameel wrote, “I’m told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher ‘s school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment.”