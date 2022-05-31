Visakhapatnam: Actor Ranbir Kapoor received a grand welcome from his fans when he arrived at Visakhapatnam airport on Tuesday to promote his upcoming ‘Brahmastra’ movie in the city. He was surrounded and showered with flowers by the crazy fans.

The videos and pictures of the grand reception of Ranbir Kapoor in Visakhapatnam are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the video clips, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor is welcomed with a massive garland made of marigold flowers. A crane was used to put this garland symbolically on the actor’s shoulders.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Pens Heartfelt Note to Father Krishna on his Birthday

During his roadshow, Ranbir was seen shaking hands with a few of his fans and acknowledging others’ greetings who were lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actor. On Visakhapatnam visit, Ranbir Kapoor is joined by the filmmakers Ayan Mukherji and SS Rajamouli. Actor Alia Bhatt missed the promotional activity as she is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut in London.

Also Read: Did Alia Bhatt Skip Brahmastra Event in Visakhapatnam to Avoid Rajamouli?