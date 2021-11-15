Ranbir, Alia Overtake Katrina-Vicky to Get Engaged in Rajasthan

Ranbir-Alia: Since rumours of their wedding started circulating, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the centre of attention. Their wedding, which is now the buzz of the country, has sparked a lot of discussion and rumours. According to reports, the power couple is about to tie the knot. Due to their work commitments, Ranbir and Alia will marry in April 2022, as a TV report stated a few days ago. According to the latest news, both stars are set to get engaged this month.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. Ranbir previously stated that they would have married if the pandemic hadn't occurred and that he hopes to accomplish this goal soon. According to another source, the pair are set to marry in April 2022.