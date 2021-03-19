Ram Setu Muhurat Function In Ayodhya

The mahurat shot of the upcoming film Ram Setu saw the cast and crew members at their very best. From left to right: Head creative & production, Abundantia Entertainment, Shikhaa Sharma, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, Vijay Subramaniun, Creative Producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Akshay Kumar, along with Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Amit Verma, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra

Producers of highly anticipated Ram Setu pose in Ayodhya on Muhurat day

Akshay Kumar (c) is flanked by Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, Vijay Subramanian(Left), along with Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra (right) at the muhurat day of their upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Ram Sethu in Ayodhya.