On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan looking at each other and the image is winning hearts.

In the picture, the brother-sister duo is seen on a giant gym ball. While little Taimur pouts before the camera, Inaaya looks at her cousin. Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni (sic)."

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the post and wrote the caption as, "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout (sic)."

This time the auspicious day is being celebrated at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's place and the adorable kids are having a great time as is evident in the pictures.

But Inaaya did not just tie Rakhi to Taimur. In another post, Soha revealed how Inaaya insisted she tied a Rakhi to Shobha didi, simply because she is the one who protects Inaaya. "When I told Inaaya about the bonds of rakhi and the promise of protection she said I have to tie a rakhi to Shobha didi because she protects and takes care of me every day. #happyrakshabandhan shobha didi (sic)," Soha wrote.

In the picture, Inaaya is seen tying a Rakhi to Shobha.

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country today which celebrates the bond of a brother and sister and siblings in general.