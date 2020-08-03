Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Wishes
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country on August 3. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters tie a sacred thread around the wrist of brothers. Not only commoners but also celebs celebrate Rakhi and tie the sacred thread to their brothers and pray for his long and happy life. Here are some of the posts from the social media accounts of Bollywood celebs.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which one could see Abhishek and Shweta and also his grandchildren. He wrote, "Raksha Bandhan be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side." Here is the post.
.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..
Priyanka Chopra wished 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' to everyone. She said that she feels so blessed to have a wonderful and supportive men in her life. Here is the post.
Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts 😋
Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback photo and captioned it as, "Here’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool!"
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a video and extended her greetings to PM Modi. She said that, "I could not send a Rakhi on this special occasion, and the whole country knows why... Today, lakhs and crores of women in the country are holding out Rakhis for you, but it is hard for them to tie the Rakhi. If possible, promise me on this occasion of Rakhi that you will take the country to new heights." Here is the tweet.
नमस्कार आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्रभाई. आपके लिए मेरी ये राखी. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Na9yGFVKke
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 3, 2020
Here are some of the other posts.
You my brothers are the pillars of my strength & my shield, I know I can always count on you no matter what, even if the entire world walks out on me one day... I know that you will never leave me, I have immense trust in you my brothers, if I'm sad or happy or in any mood, I know that you are always there to cheer me up & embrace me with joy. @badeshashehbaz @rajbircheemaa Navraj sandhu, navroop sandhu, sabi cheema , Arshdeep cheema , Ajaydeep cheema ❤️mere saare veer meri jaan hai waheguru mehar kare 🙏🏻. #rakhshabandhan