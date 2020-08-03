Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country on August 3. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters tie a sacred thread around the wrist of brothers. Not only commoners but also celebs celebrate Rakhi and tie the sacred thread to their brothers and pray for his long and happy life. Here are some of the posts from the social media accounts of Bollywood celebs.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which one could see Abhishek and Shweta and also his grandchildren. He wrote, "Raksha Bandhan be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side." Here is the post.

Priyanka Chopra wished 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' to everyone. She said that she feels so blessed to have a wonderful and supportive men in her life. Here is the post.

Soha Ali Khan shared a throwback photo and captioned it as, "Here’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool!"

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a video and extended her greetings to PM Modi. She said that, "I could not send a Rakhi on this special occasion, and the whole country knows why... Today, lakhs and crores of women in the country are holding out Rakhis for you, but it is hard for them to tie the Rakhi. If possible, promise me on this occasion of Rakhi that you will take the country to new heights." Here is the tweet.

Here are some of the other posts.