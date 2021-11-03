Rajkummar Rao is Getting Hitched, Who's The Girl?

Looks like November and December this year is going to be a wedding season in Bollywood. After rumors regarding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage, we now have another wedding news regarding one of Bollywood’s loved couple.

After rumors of the couple's reported wedding began to surface online on Sunday morning, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa grabbed a space on the list of trends. According to reports, the pair will marry in November of this year in a low-key ceremony.

"The days in question are November 10-11-12, according to rumors. We've also heard that a few close friends of the couple have already been notified. There will, of course, be non-industry friends and relatives. According to insiders, the ceremony will be small and intimate "According to the article. The couple has not verified or refuted the wedding rumors as of yet.

Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over 6 years now. They did not shy away from sharing pictures on social media.

“Happy Valentine's Day my love Patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy,” posted Rajkummar on Valentine's Day.

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. While he made the debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha.