Rajamouli's RRR Runtime Longer Than Baahubali?

SS Rajamouli's RRR has begun creating records. The movie is all set for theatrical release on January 7, 2022. The makers released the trailer a day ago and the response has been humongous. As we all know, Rajamouli knows how to hold the audience in his grip with his magic. He raises the bar with his movie everytime and also exceeds expectations.

RRR has been edited and the movie run time is said to be 3 hours and 7 minutes. We can say that the movie will be a lengthy sentiment drama, which is sure to keep the audiences glued to their sets. The trailer was also three minutes and seven seconds long, which the audience didn't expect. It is well known that Rajamouli takes a long time to complete a film, and the run time of the movie too is usually longer than other movies.

Now, the runtime of RRR movie trailer and the movie itself adds up to the same number (in terms of numerology). We wonder if it's deliberate. Let's see if the runtime sentiment works in favour of RRR makers.

RRR is a period flick directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. It is a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The film is set in the 1920s and the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.