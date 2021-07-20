Raj Kundra's Controversies: IPL Betting, Gold Scam, Porn Films and More

Raj Kundra is a rich businessman who's known for his flamboyant lifestyle. But he is also popular because he's the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra yesterday for making porn films and distributing them on an app. The issue has opened up a pandora's box for Raj Kundra.

But let me tell you, this is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty's husband has landed in a controversy.

Bitcoins

Raj Kundra was named in a money laundering and fraud case. He was also involved in the 2K crore fraud case pertaining to the Gainbitcoin company.

Divorce

Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavite accused Shilpa Shetty of being a home breaker. However, Raj Kundra rubbished the claims in an interview saying Kavita's affair with his sister's husband led to their divorce.

Gold scam

In this case, both Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were involved in an alleged scam related to a gold trading company, Satyug. Interesting, the couple at one point were the directors of the firm. An NRI businessman filed a case of cheating, fraud against the duo.

IPL Betting

Raj Kundra owned the cash-rich IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Dravid even won the first trophy for the team. However, all hell broke loose after it emerged that Raj Kundra was involved in betting. He was banned for life from all activities related to cricket.

Porn movies

Last night, the Mumbai Crime Branch picked up Raj Kundra after he was named the key conspirator of creating and publishing porn content via apps.