Raj Kundra Reveals How His Ex-wife Cheated On Him Leading To Divorce

Businessman Raj Kundra who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is now making headlines about revealing the real reason for his divorce from his first wife, Kavitha. This came up after an old video of Kavitha surfaced again where she is seen accusing Shilpa Shetty of being the reason for her and Raj Kundra's breakup.

Taking about his ex-wife Kavitha's video Raj Kundra has broken his silence on the issue and opened up about his divorce from Kavitha.

He stated that it was sad that right after Shilpa's birthday a piece of 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a story trying to malign them. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now, said Raj Kundra while speaking to Pink Villa website in an interview.

Raj Kundra claimed that his ex-wife Kavitha was paid by the media to “sell a so-called scandalous story." During our divorce, she had to show her bank statements, on which it was clearly stated that she had been paid by the newspaper to sell a so-called sensational article and that she was blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage while she was the reason the marriage broke down."

As per the interview, the real reason for his divorce from Kavitha was that she was cheating on him and that too with his sister Reena’s husband – Vansh, while they were living in the United Kingdom. He explained that after the birth of his daughter she had become secretive and was clandestinely talking on the phone with someone. The same was the case with his sister Reena as she felt that her husband was also cheating on her.

After he traced the call details to his wife and brother-in-law’s phone, he and his sister were shocked about the whole episode. In order not to bring any disgrace to the family’s reputation he dropped Kavitha at her mother’s place and applied for divorce. Though his sister tried to make her marriage work it failed and she also had to move on in life, he said.

But it was unfortunate that she was going to the media alleging that Shilpa Shetty was a marriage breaker and in fact, it was Kavitha who was responsible for it. He also stated that she made it difficult for him to meet his daughter through her and he had to give up on his child.

Adding further he said that Shilpa has really supported him during that emotional moment of his life.